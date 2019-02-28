

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 21-year-old man found dead inside an Oshawa home on Wednesday night is being remembered for his “beautiful and contagious smile” by family members.

Ahmed Buttu was located suffering from “obvious signs of trauma” by officers at a residence on Langford Street at around 7:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Ahmed was an incredibly kind, loving and compassionate person,” a statement provided to CTV News Toronto by his family on Thursday said. “(He) spread joy to everyone in his presence.”

“He was smart and tech-savvy and had a heart of gold. Ahmed was generous and trustworthy. He was a mentor and confidant for his brothers and he was loved by all of his family and friends.”

The family said Buttu’s “beautiful heart” will forever be with them.

Officers have arrested and charged a suspect identified as Whitby-resident Mohammad Khan, 18, in connection with this investigation.

Khan is facing one count of second-degree murder and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said they believe the death was not a random act.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.