The smell of smoke is in the air throughout the city of Toronto and could get worse before the week is over as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.

An air quality advisory by Environment Canada remains in effect on Tuesday for most of the Greater Toronto Area due to the “high levels” of smoke pollution.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke,” Environment Canada said in Tuesday’s updated advisory.

According to the federal weather agency’s Air Quality Health Index, the risk to those in the city is currently moderate at a level 4 and will climb higher to level 5 later tonight.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for most of southwestern Ontario including the #CityOfTO.



Take steps to protect your health from #wildfire smoke: https://t.co/g7YGrY5y2G https://t.co/q8n2W0gWQv — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) June 6, 2023

But the smoky air will likely continue until at least the end of the week.

Canada’s Wildfire Smoke Prediction System (FireWork) appears to show thicker volumes of smoke blowing southeast towards the city and coming to a head above the GTA on Thursday evening.

Those in the area are advised to limit outdoor activities and strenuous activities as much as possible as the city remains under the advisory.

“If you have difficulty breathing, reduce your activities or stop altogether,” the agency said.

Images from residents across southwestern Ontario posted to social media show the sun all but blotted out by the intense smoke in the area.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 160 forest fires burning in Quebec and at least 47 in northern Ontario.

On Monday, Canada's emergency preparedness minister said the wildfires burning across the country, which also include those in British Columbia and Nova Scotia, appear to be some of the most severe ever seen in the country.

Bill Blair went on to say that the current forecast for the next few months points to the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity this year.