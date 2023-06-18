Individuals living in Toronto and other regions of southern Ontario are being warned of smoky conditions due to wildfires in the area.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday saying that smoke from forest fires is causing a higher level of air pollution.

“Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario have resulted in deteriorated air quality,” the statement says.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight, however the weather agency warned that air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke,” the warning says.

According to both the federal and provincial Air Quality Health Index, Toronto is sitting at a level 6, which represents “moderate risk.”

This is the second time this month that Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning related to forest fire smoke.

The last time, the air quality warning lasted four days, with the Air Quality Index reaching a level 7 at its height.

Ontario has so far reported three times the number of wildfires in 2023 compared to the same time period last year, according to provincial data.

The provincial government tweeted out there were 54 active fires as of Saturday evening.