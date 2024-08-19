Thick black smoke blanketed an area above Barrie, Ont. after a fire broke out at a recycling facility late Monday morning.

Barrie Fire told CTV News that crews were called to the area of Ferndale Drive North and Tiffin Street just before noon.

Officials sad that several garbage trucks as well as a large pile of scraps caught fire, resulting in the heavy black smoke observed in the area.

The blaze was doused around 2 p.m.

Police confirmed that nearby residents on Ferndale Drive were evacuated, but they have since returned to their homes. No injuries were reported.

Roads in the vicinity of the fire were closed to traffic while the scene was still active.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

At this point, the exact nature of how the fire started remains unclear.

With files from CTV News Barrie's Mike Lang