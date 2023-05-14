No one was seriously injured after a smoky two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment in North York late Saturday night.

According to Toronto Fire Services, emergency responders assessed one person at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told CP24.com that they did not transport any patients to hospital.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. in a second-floor unit of a high-rise residential building on Parkway Forest Drive, just east of Don Mills Road and north of Highway 401. It was put out shortly before 10:30 p.m., Capt. Bill Papakonstantinou told CP24.com on Sunday morning.

“Lots of smoke and flames were visible from a second-floor unit,” he said, adding there was also a lot of smoke migration to other floors, which he described as “unusual.”

“It did take us a while to clear the smoke,” Papakonstantinou said.

Toronto fire crews remain at the scene on watch.

Fire investigators have been notified.

The TTC also brought in some buses to shelter any displaced residents.