Toronto Pearson International Airport travellers might have just had it with this snake at baggage claim earlier this week.

In a video posted to TikTok, viewed over 870,000 times, what appears to be a garter snake is seen on the airport floor. "A snake on the loose at Pearson baggage claim rn????" TikToker @inarimarki wrote in a caption on screen.

At the start of the clip, a man can be seen walking toward the snake, pausing for a moment, before turning back around – away from the reptile.

Then the video shows a Toronto Pearson airport worker with a plastic bag, and what appears to be a red cloth, to catch the slithering snake.

“Toronto’s saviour king doing the most,” reads another caption that flashes on screen, right before the employee successfully captured it.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to CTV News Toronto there was a snake at Terminal 1 at the International Baggage Hall on Monday night, at around 9:15 p.m.

“Security captured and removed it quickly,” Jennifer Bell of the GTAA said in an emailed statement.

Before anyone quips that the snake was on a plane prior to its arrival at Toronto Pearson’s baggage claim, Bell said the snake “appeared to come from the outdoors.”