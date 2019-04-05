SNC-Lavalin selling stake in Highway 407 to OMERS for $3.25B
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 8:32AM EDT
MONTREAL -- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has agreed to sell part of its stake in 407 International Inc. to the OMERS pension fund.
Under the deal, SNC is selling a 10.01 per cent stake in the toll highway operator for $3.25 billion.
The Montreal-based construction and engineering company will retain a 6.76 per cent stake in 407 International.
The agreement is subject to certain shareholders' rights, including rights-of-first refusal.