'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron
FILE - Paul Rudd attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 18, 2021 4:49PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 18, 2021 4:49PM EST
NEW YORK - People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.
The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”
“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host and British pop star Charli XCX is the night's musical guest.
