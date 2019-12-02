

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are continuing to clean up roadways across the city this morning as snow continues to fall in the GTA.

Early Monday morning, a winter weather travel advisory was issued for the City of Toronto, as well as the regions of Peel, Halton, York, and Durham after significant accumulation overnight.

The snow was expected to taper off at around 6 a.m. but flurries have not yet subsided in Toronto.

Salt trucks and snow plows are out across the region this morning to clear up slippery streets.

Mark Mills, the road operations superintendent for the City of Toronto, told CP24 on Monday that the city's entire fleet of plows will likely be out this morning.

"We are now assessing the local roads and I think we’ve met thresholds so we might be getting those local road plows (out) at around 10 a.m.," he said. "That will take about 14 to 16 hours (to complete). We’ll have the sidewalk plows out early this morning and of course we are going to get those bike lanes cleaned up too."

A winter storm on Sunday brought a mix of ice pellets, freezing drizzle, and snow to the GTA, resulting in hundreds of collisions.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said more than 500 collisions have been reported in the GTA over the past 24 hours and police are urging motorists to exercise caution today.

"The plows have been out trying to keep up with the snow that continues to fall but the roads themselves are still very snow-covered, very slippery," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Monday morning.

"Drivers need to pay extra attention when they are trying to merge with traffic and just drive on the lanes."

Power outages were also reported in Toronto and the surrounding region, including the Hamilton area. In an update posted on social media on Monday morning, Alectra confirmed that 17,000 customers in Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Waterdown, Dundas, and St. Catharines are currently without power. The estimated time of restoration for the majority of customers is noon today.