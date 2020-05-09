Snowbirds scrap Saturday flyover in southern Ontario due to weather
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly in the team's signature nine-jet formation, with trailing white smoke, over Fredericton, on Sunday,May 3, 2020. They flew over the city as part of Operation Inspiration which will see them fly over cities across the country starting in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia today and working west throughout the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 12:19PM EDT
TORONTO -- Poor visibility from winter-like weather has put a halt on the Snowbirds aerobatics team's plans to fly over southern Ontario today.
The team's Twitter account said this morning that due to snow and hail in and around Toronto, the Snowbirds planned to hold at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton for 24 hours.
"We said SnowBIRDS not SNOW!" the Snowbirds joked in a tweet.
The Snowbirds have been doing a cross-country salute to Canadians helping fight the spread of COVID-19 since last weekend, starting in Nova Scotia.
Their Operation Inspiration features the team's signature nine-jet formation.
The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from travelling to see the show.
The Snowbirds initially paused their training in March because of COVID-19 and delayed the start of their flying season, which was to begin in June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2020.