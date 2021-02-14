It will be a snowy start to the week for students in Toronto, Peel and York who will be returning for in-class learning on Tuesday as the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see up to 25 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA on Sunday ahead of two rounds of precipitations that will hit the region beginning Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The first one will begin overnight or early Monday morning, dumping five centimetres of snow by the afternoon. Areas near Lake Erie could see up to 10 centimetres of accumulation.

“The precipitation may diminish during the afternoon, but another round of even heavier snow is expected to move in Monday evening and persist until Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada said.

An additional 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is likely.

Environment Canada is urging motorists to be prepared for changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Meanwhile, Hamilton and Niagara are under a winter storm warning and will likely see up to 30 centimetres of snow.