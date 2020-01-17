

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman was killed and another was injured after they were struck by a snowplow in Barrie early Friday morning.

Police say a privately operated tractor, which was equipped with a snow removal blade on the front, was in the area of Mapleview and Veterans drives in Barrie at around 12:30 a.m. when the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck two female pedestrians who were trying to cross the street.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old female driver of the tractor was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The victims are both believed to be 26-year-old women from Bradford.

Police have not provided the name of the deceased as they are still working to notify next-of-kin.

Investigators have not said if any charges will be laid.