

The Canadian Press





HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- Social media users are reaching out to the town of Humboldt, sharing photos of hockey sticks left on front porches to pay tribute the 15 lives lost after a bus carrying the Broncos junior hockey team collided with a semi truck.

Fourteen others were injured in Friday's crash -- some critically.

The tragedy has captured the world's attention, and more than $4 million has been raised for the victims and their families.

Winnipeg Jets broadcaster and Humboldt native Brian Munz posted the first hockey stick tribute on Twitter.

He says a friend he went to high school with in Humboldt sent him the picture with the message that "the boys might need it ... wherever they are."

Munz invited others to join the tributes on Sunday night, prompting scores of users to post similar photos and messages of support.