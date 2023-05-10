Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Durham police have connected a sudden death in 2022 with sodium nitrite, a lethal substance allegedly sold to customers at risk of suicide by Mississauga man Kenneth Law.

Police services across the province have confirmed their cooperation with Peel Regional Police in their ongoing investigation of Law. Durham officers told CP24 the death connected with sodium nitrite has been re-assigned to their homicide unit.

Investigators with that unit will in turn “be collaborating with Peel Regional Police to determine if it is linked to the Kenneth Law investigation,” police say.

Law, 57, was arrested by Peel police on May 2 for two counts of counselling or aiding suicide. It is alleged that Law was behind a number of online storefronts which sold sodium nitrite, a lethal substance which can be used for self-harm.

Websites attached to Law also seemed to sell rubber tubing, gas masks and other dangerous materials which can be used for suicide, as well as phone consultations with Law.

Law briefly appeared in court on Wednesday. His bail has not yet been set. He is scheduled to appear for a more fulsome bail hearing in Brampton next week.

Police believe Law may have sent packages containing instruments for suicide to as many as 40 countries.

Peel police have confirmed two deaths linked to sodium nitrite consumption within their jurisdiction. They added that they are aware of the case’s considerable attention worldwide, and as such they have “augmented” their investigative team and are continuing to work with police partners across jurisdictions.

Toronto police have said they are conducting “a review of sudden death occurrences that could be linked to this matter.” It is not yet clear if any Toronto deaths have been linked to sodium nitrite or Law himself.

York police told CP24 that they are "reviewing cases of sudden deaths that can be linked to the use of sodium nitrite" in order to support Peel police.

Ottawa police told CP24 that while they are “working with policing partners in Ontario” on this investigation, they have “not yet confirmed” the presence of sodium nitrite in the national capital region.

Families of victims around the world have come forward to allege Law’s possible involvement in their loved ones’ suicides. Bereaved parents and loved ones in the U.S. and U.K. have spoken with Canadian media, but posts on a popular, pro-suicide forum indicates Law had customers all over the world.