Soldier's remains to return to Canada after death in parachute exercise in Bulgaria
Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, which is based in Petawawa, Ont., poses in this undated handout photo. A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria. Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a soldier based at CFB Petawawa, died as a result of injuries sustained during parachute training exercise known as Swift Response 19, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - DND-MND Canada
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 10:07AM EDT
OTTAWA - The body of a Canadian soldier who died in a parachute exercise in Bulgaria is returning to Canada tonight.
Bombardier Patrick Labrie died after something went wrong in a training jump from a low altitude Monday night.
He was from Buckingham, Que., near Ottawa.
The Department of National Defence says Labrie's remains will land at the Ottawa airport at about 8 p.m. and will be met by his commanding officer.
The military is investigating Labrie's death.
At least three other soldiers were injured in the U.S.-led exercise, including two Americans, but the Defence Department says those came in separate incidents.