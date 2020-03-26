

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A cyber attack targeting the Beer Store has forced some stores to move to cash-only, the company confirmed Thursday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Beer Store confirmed that the attack occurred overnight and employees at some stores are unable to accept any form of payment other than cash.

The incident comes as most retail stores move away from accepting cash payments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We continue to implement physical distancing and are following all public health guidelines,” the Beer Store said.

Over night, we were subjected to a cyber attack and are following internal response protocols. Some of our locations are operating with cash only. We continue to implement physical distancing and are following all public health guidelines. — The Beer Store (@TheBeerStoreON) March 26, 2020

It is not clear which locations have been impacted but “cash-only” signs could be seen in the windows of some Toronto stores.

More to come…