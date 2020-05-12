

Some Canadian universities say classes this fall will be offered primarily online as uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In recent days, McGill University, the University of British Columbia, the University of Ottawa and others have laid out broad plans for how they will handle the fall semester amid evolving health and safety measures.

In Montreal, students at McGill will see classes delivered largely through remote platforms, while the Universite de Montreal says only a few courses or parts of courses will take place on campus.

UBC says larger classes will be held online, with a select number of smaller classes conducted in person in accordance with physical distancing and other guidelines.

The University of Ottawa, meanwhile, says all its classes, with some exceptions, will include a distance-learning option in September.

Post-secondary institutions across Canada were forced to close their campuses in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis, and rapidly shifted their classes online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2020.