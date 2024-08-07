A fire and a possible gas leak have prompted the evacuation of some downtown Toronto buildings.

Crews were called to a building on Richmond Street West, east of Peter Street, just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire in the garage.

Toronto Fire said crews initiated a two-alarm response to battle the “gas-fed” fire, which has been extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto Fire said residents of the building have been asked to evacuate. Toronto police added that surrounding buildings were also being evacuated.

The gas supply has been shut off and crews are monitoring air quality, Toronto Fire said.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.