Residents near a Hamilton street in the city's McQuesten West neighbourhood are asked to stay inside their homes as police search for an outstanding suspect believed to be involved in a shooting earlier on Sunday.

Hamilton police said they responded to the area of Radison Lane, just before 6 a.m., for possible shots fired.

When officers arrived to the area, they found one “subject” who they arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.

As police continue to investigate, they ask residents who live on Bingham Road, Radison Lane, Ayr Avenue and Roxanne Drive to stay at home while they search for the suspect at-large.

Officers did not provide any details about the suspect.

Police ask anyone in the area to look through their surveillance cameras and dash cam footage for any suspicious activity between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m., urging them to contact investigators if they find something “suitable for review.”

Anyone with information in connection with the incident is asked to call Det. Dave Brewster at 905-546-4067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).