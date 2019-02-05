

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A number of homeowners in Caledon are getting a look at their properties for the first time since a deadly home explosion rocked their neighbourhood over the weekend.

The explosion on Maple Grove Road early Sunday morning obliterated one home and left a 54-year-old man – since identified as Joseph Westcott – dead.

The explosion also rocked nearby homes and resulted in the displacement of around 35 people.

Seven homes that were evacuated have now been released back to their owners, the municipality said Tuesday.

Four other homes that have been deemed unsafe to occupy have been released to the town.

“Beginning today, these homeowners, along with their insurance agencies, will be granted access so that adjusters, engineers and/or other experts can assess any damage,” the Town of Caledon said in a statement. “Once the homeowner is able to present the Town with an assessment of the property and a remediation plan (if necessary) the unsafe order will be lifted, and the owner will have full access to their home.”

Four other properties are still being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshall and the owners are not being allowed back at the moment.

“These four properties experienced significant damage from the explosion. It is anticipated that it will be some time before these properties will be available for occupancy,” the town said.

The town said it is helping affected homeowners prevent further damage to their properties from flooding or freezing.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.