

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Fire Services says some horses have died following a fire at Sunnybrook Stables early this morning.

The fire broke out at the facility, located near Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the south barn was fully engulfed in flames and was spreading to the north barn.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said firefighters managed to extinguish the flames that had migrated to the north barn but a defensive attack was required on the south barn.

At the height of the fire, 40 to 50 firefighters were on scene and approximately 20 trucks responded.

Thirteen horses were removed from the north barn and transported to another location by Toronto police.

Some horse died in the fire, the Toronto Fire spokesperson told CP24, but the exact number is not yet known.

The fire is now under control but crews remain on scene to battle hotspots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.