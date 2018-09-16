

Alanna Rizza, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - As Ontario's legislature prepares to hold a rare midnight sitting to debate a bill that would cut the size of Toronto city council, some members of the province's legal community called on the attorney general to not support the government's move to overrule a court decision striking down an earlier version of the legislation.

On Sunday afternoon, an open letter signed by about 400 legal professionals was sent to Caroline Mulroney asking that she not support the use of the Constitution's notwithstanding clause.

The clause was invoked by Bill 31, dubbed the Efficient Local Government Act, which reintroduces legislation that was struck down by an Ontario Superior Court judge.

The judge ruled that the initial bill violated the charter rights of candidates and voters in Toronto's upcoming election.

The bill, which slashes the number of Toronto councillors to 25 from 47, was debated at an uncommon weekend sitting at Queen's Park on Saturday.

The lieutenant-governor granted the government's request to reconvene the house at 12:01 a.m. Monday to continue to expedite passage of the bill.