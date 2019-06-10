

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A hydro outage in North York has some Raptors fans fuming as Game 5 of the NBA Finals gets underway.

Toronto Hydro says it is working to restore power to approximately 2,100 customers in the area bounded by Finch, Lawrence, Bayview, and Victoria Park avenues.

The outage was reported at around 8 p.m.— an hour before tipoff— and prompted some fans to take to social media to express their frustration.

@CP24 cannot watch the game tonight as there is a power outage in north York just now ���� c’monn @TorontoHydro wat u doin?????? — Chinmay Phadke (@PhadkeChinmay) June 11, 2019

Omg u need to fix this. Don’t you know the raptors r on!!!!! @TorontoHydro — Si (@YankeefaninTO) June 11, 2019

The utility apologized to customers for the inconvenience and said power should be restored by 10:30 p.m. if crews don't run into any complications.

"We know tonight is a big night and many of you are trying to watch the game. Our sincere apologies tonight," Toronto Hydro said in a tweet.