

The Canadian Press





A handful of Ontario breweries say they are pleased with the province's proposal to legally allow dogs inside their premises.

The new rules are part of a bill proposed this week by Premier Doug Ford's government that would also allow dogs onto restaurant patios.

The bill must first be passed by the legislature before it becoems law.

Some breweries had been pushing for the move for months.

Second Wedge Brewing Company in Uxbridge, Ontario launched a petition to advocate for the changes and saw 40 breweries sign up.

Second Wedge Front-of-House Manager Emma Wigglesworth says staff decided to speak up after the brewery's in-house pup prompted an anonymous complaint.

Hamilton's Fairweather Brewing Company welcomes the news because it simply didn't know about rules against canines and was unwittingly breaking the law.