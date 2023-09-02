

The Canadian Press





Ottawa police say they've seen an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for Taylor Swift's sold out Toronto shows due to what they're describing as online ticket scams.

Demand is high for next year's six shows in Toronto, the only Canadian stop on Swift's global Eras Tour, and are expected to draw fans from all over the country and beyond.

Ottawa police issued a release on Friday saying they have recorded a spike in reports of fake ticket sales in recent weeks, with some complainants losing up to $2,000.

They say reported losses have totalled more than $12,000 in the last three days alone.

Police say the risk of financial loss goes up significantly when making purchases on platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji.

They're urging buyers to take time to meet with prospective sellers and inspect what they are acquiring before closing the deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.