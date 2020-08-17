

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Residents in a neighbourhood in the city’s east end are being asked to shelter in place due to a gas leak that has resulted in the closure of several major streets.

The gas leak was first reported in the Carlaw and Eastern avenues area at around 10 a.m.

Eastern Avenue has since been closed in both directions from Logan to Pape avenues while Carlaw Avenue has been closed in both directions from Queen Street to Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Enbridge Gas has been notified and has dispatched crews to the scene.