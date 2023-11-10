There will be some road closures and TTC changes in effect this weekend around Union Station as a new pedestrian bridge is put in place to connect the PATH to a new office building.

The city and Metrolinx are installing the bridge to connect Union Station to 141 Bay Street.

“The installation of a bridge girder (the spine) for the new bridge will result in road closures and pedestrian detours around Union Station,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

Bay Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street and Lakeshore Road. Metrolinx is advising people who need to access Front Street to use Yonge Street or York Street instead.

There will be lane closures on Bay Street and partial sidewalk closures starting Friday evening. Access to and from the Bay West Teamway will also be restricted as required to complete the work.

Because of the project, the Harbourfront Streetcar TTC loop and tunnel will be closed. Shuttle buses will be running instead.

“Customer Care Coordinators and Toronto Police will be on-site to help guide customers and vehicles during the closure,” Metrolinx said.

GO Train service will not be impacted.

Here are some other changes in effect around Union Station this weekend: