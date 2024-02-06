Some service has resumed at Bronte GO Station in Oakville, Ont. after a suspicious package was found on the platform Tuesday morning.

Metrolinx said they were notified of the police investigation just before 6 a.m. and the station was completely shut down as a result.

No trains or buses were able to move through the area for at least three hours during the morning rush hour. In an update, Metrolinx said Halton police have since given them clearance to use one of the tracks, but trains will continue to bypass the station.

Halton police said its explosive disposal unit is on scene. Since their arrival, police said the suspicious package was determined “not to be explosive in nature.”

“However police are investigating whether or not it was left intentionally to resemble an explosive device," police said in a tweet.

The station is now open on both north and south sides, according to police, but it’s unclear when full service will resume.