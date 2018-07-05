

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The rollout of a life-saving drug that can temporarily block the effects of an opioid overdose for Toronto police officers in the downtown core has commenced.

All sergeants and officers in specialized squads, including the emergency task force, integrated gun and gang task force, drug squad, and police dog services, will have the medication on their unity belt beginning on Thursday, the Toronto Police Service said.

A total of 1,034 officers will now be equipped with Naloxone.

“A phased rollout assists in alleviating public and officer concerns regarding opioid safety issues, particularly in neighbourhoods surrounding supervised consumption sites,” Insp. Paul MacIntyre said in a news release issued on Thursday. “Our calls for service regarding overdoses are up, year-to-date, from 903 in 2017 to 1,024 this year.”

“It’s important we provide our members with this lifesaving drug until medical assistance is available.”

The plan to equip these members of the Toronto Police Service was initially approved back in February but training had to be provided to those who would participate in the program. All officers being equipped with Naloxone are required to undergo training on how to recognize an overdose and properly administer the drug.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police, Ottawa police and Peel Regional Police already carry the drug as part of their standard frontline equipment. Supervisors in York and Durham also carry the drug.

In Toronto, firefighters and paramedics are equipped with the drug as well.

“Uniformed members, in this first phase of deployment, will be able to help those who find themselves in an overdose situation, by administering naloxone, then helping them get the follow-up medical attention they will need once consciousness is regained,” MacIntytre said.

Naloxone is able to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid drugs such as fentanyl, Percocet, morphine, methadone, and heroin. It is not able to reverse overdoses of non-opioid drugs such as amphetamines and cocaine.

The nasal spray kits given to the members of the TPS will be paid for by Toronto Public Health.