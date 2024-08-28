Though summer is nearing its end, swimming season is not as the City of Toronto is keeping some of its pools open for a few more weeks.

Ten outdoor pools across Toronto will have their hours of operations extended for three more weeks, depending on the weather. The city said they could run until Sept. 22.

"If you love to swim, please show up and swim at your local pool because we want you to tell us whether this is a good thing to do because we haven't done it before. Last year was the first year, this is the second year, and we were left to see because we are tracking the usage," Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters on Wednesday.

Here are all of the pools swimmers can visit in the late summer days:

Alex Duff Outdoor Pool, 779 Crawford St.

Alexandra Park, 275 Bathurst St.

Broadlands Community Centre, 19 Castlegrove Blvd.

Donald D Summerville Outdoor Pool, 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

Heron Park Community Centre, 292 Manse Rd.

Goulding Park Community Centre, 45 Goulding Ave.

McGregor Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

Pine Point Arena, 15 Grierson Rd.

Riverdale Outdoor Pool, 550 Broadview Ave.

West Mall Outdoor Pool, 370 The West Mall

All of these pools will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and from noon to 7 p.m. on weekends, while the remaining city-owned pools will shut down for the season on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. The city adds wading pools will also close this Sunday.

Kids can continue to run around the city's splash and spray pads until Sept. 15, and dog owners can bring their pups to swim for free on the last day of the season at select locations.

Cherry, Kew-Balmy, Sunnyside and Woodbine beaches are extending their supervised swim zones from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8, where lifeguards will be on duty until 7 p.m.