One Toronto pool will not open for the 2023 season, and two will be delayed to due state-of-good-repair work by the city.

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools on Lake Shore Boulevard East will remain closed for the 2023 season due to significant repairs needed for the facility’s aging infrastructure. While the 25-metre pool has been fully refurbished, the city has decided to keep the entire facility closed for the summer as the building remains a construction site that is currently unsafe for public use. Once the necessary work has been successfully completed, the complex will have undergone more than $3.5 million of work to extend the life of the facility for another 20 years, including new pool liners in all three tanks and a full deck replacement.

For drop-in lane and leisure swimming, residents can visit the Greenwood Park Outdoor Pool (150 Greenwood Avenue), Monarch Park Outdoor Pool (115 Felstead Avenue) and Kiwanis Outdoor Pool (375 Cedarvale Avenue), which are all located within 3.5 kilometres ofthe Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools. TheKiwanis Outdoor Pool will stay open for an additional week (until Sep. 10) with part-time hours to help residents make the most of the summer season.



Leaside Park Outdoor Pool (5 Leaside Park Drive) will open for the summer season on Saturday, July 15.



Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool (15 Grierson Rdoad) is scheduled to open on Monday, July 3.

All other Toronto pools are scheduled to open for the season on Saturday.

Toronto residents can monitor pool closures and service alerts on the City of Toronto’s website.