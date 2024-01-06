A recent slate of TikTok videos and comments is accusing some of the groups of dangerous behaviour.

Leah Madley says she was out with her puppy a couple of months ago when a large crowd of runners came bounding towards her.

She says one of them kicked her dog and even though that was likely unintentional, the pup now has anxiety around large groups.

Madley is among the signatories of an online petition that calls for the city to limit the size of running groups, or require them to stick to a designated lane.

But the founder of the midtown Toronto Running Club says most groups follow an unofficial code of conduct.

Michael Brennan says best practices include moving out of the way of pedestrians, wearing high-visibility gear and warning runners of upcoming obstacles.

He says a small group of bad actors are giving the community a bad name.