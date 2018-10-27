

Web Staff, CP24.com





If you’re getting around the city this weekend, there are some transit interruptions to know about.

TTC

Line 1

There will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair stations on Line 1 this weekend due to Eglinton Crosstown construction. Shuttle buses are running to replace regular service.

Line 2

On Sunday, subway service will begin at noon on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations to allow for track work and maintenance on the Prince Edward (Bloor) Viaduct. Sherbourne and Bay stations will be closed. Shuttle buses will be running to replace regular service.

GO Transit

Lakeshore West

Trains will operate hourly Saturday and Sunday.

Lakeshore West trains will be re-routed along a different line, which means trains are expected to take approximately 15 to 30 minutes longer.

Trains will bypass Mimic and Exhibition GO Stations.

Special trains will run every half hour between Exhibition and Union Station on Saturday and Sunday to ensure customers can get to and from events and the Toronto FC game.

Lakeshore East

Trains will operate with hourly service to all stations this weekend.

Stouffville

Starting this weekend and continuing every weekday evening until December, GO buses will replace trains between Union Station and Unionville.

The last Stouffville line train will leave Union Station at 8:30 pm, and the last train leaving Unionville will be at 9:01 pm. Customers needing to access Kennedy, Agincourt or Milliken can use their GO fare on the TTC.