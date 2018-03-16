

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Torontonians celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday will be able to ride some streetcar routes for free.

Fare collection boxes will be closed and PRESTO scanners will be turned off from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. for passengers onboard the 501 Queen, 504 King and 514 Cherry routes.

Some travellers on those routes will also be greeted by a performance from Canadian indie rock band Hollerado between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“The TTC is proud to partner with Jameson Irish Whiskey to offer safe, reliable service free of charge this St. Patrick’s Day,” TTC Chair Josh Colle said in a statement posted on the transit agency’s website. “We hope customers will take advantage of the complimentary service and have a safe and fun celebration.”

Spokesperson for Jameson Irish Whiskey, Maria Sweeney, said this partnership demonstrates the company’s “commitment to enjoying St. Patrick’s Day while ensuring responsible consumption.”

The TTC said customers who are transferring from these three routes to other transit routes will have to pay their fare when boarding at their transfer point.