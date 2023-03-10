

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Health Canada says several soft-sided Yeti -brand coolers have been recalled due to faulty magnets.

The government department says the detached magnets can fall into food that may be stored in the coolers, which presents a choking hazard.

It says there has been one report of a magnet failure in Canada so far, but nobody has reported swallowing a magnet.

Health Canada says in the U.S., Yeti has received 1,399 reports of faulty magnets, but nobody has reported any injuries.

The affected products are the Hopper 1.0 M30 Soft Cooler, the Hopper 2.0 M30 Soft Cooler, the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and the Sidekick Dry Gear Case/Pouch.

The company reports that 40,762 products were sold in Canada between March 2018 and January 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.