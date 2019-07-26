

The Canadian Press





Mounties in Manitoba are asking that anyone who may have unwittingly helped two teen homicide suspects leave the area where they were last seen to come forward.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine says police aren't saying that's what happened, but aren't ruling out any possibilities.

Courchaine says Bryer Schmegelsky, who is 18, and his 19-year-old friend Kam McLeod may have changed their appearance.

She urges the public across the country to keep a careful watch out for the pair, who are wanted in the deaths of three people in northern British Columbia.

Courchaine stresses that there have been no confirmed sightings since one in the Gillam area in northern Manitoba on Monday, so the search for the two is still focused there.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man and are suspects in the fatal shootings of an Australian man and his American girlfriend.

A burned-out car the teens were travelling in was found near Gillam this week.

Courchaine says police are going door to door in Gillam and on the Fox Lake First Nation looking for leads as to where the suspects may be.

“It is possible that someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to, and may now be hesitant to come forward,” she said at an RCMP update in Winnipeg on Friday. “I want to reiterate the importance of contacting police immediately.

“It is critical that all Canadians remain vigilant for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. If they are spotted, do not approach, call 911 or your local police immediately.”