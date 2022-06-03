A candlelight vigil will be held in Brampton Saturday evening for slain Punjabi rapper, songwriter, and actor Sidhu Moose Wala.

The memorial gathering, which is open to all well-wishers from the community, will get underway at 7 p.m. at Chingacousy Park located at 9050 Bramalea Rd.

Organized by some of Moose Wala’s closest friends in Canada, it will include music, prayers, a moment of silence, speeches, and opportunities for people to share memories.

Deepi Cheema knew Moose Wala for about six years and said he was a “very-kind hearted person” who single-handedly helped share their Punjabi culture and Sikh faith with the world.

“Everyone is shocked by this loss. It’s unbelievable. He was too young,” said Cheema, who stood beside Moose Wala every step of the way, including when his career exploded.

“His music and life motivated so many young people,” he shared.

Fellow organizer Remedie Brar worked with and met 28-year-old Moose Wala several times. She said he “inspired a lot of people,” especially international students.

“It felt right for us to do something special to honour him,” said Brar, who is a member of Kisaan Union, a Toronto-based Canadian youth from Punjab group.

“This vigil is a chance to grieve and come together and celebrate Moose Wala’s life.”

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Moose Wala was fatally shot while driving with two others on May 29 in his hometown of Mansa, north India. He was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead there.

The emerging artist, who was known for blending hip hop, rap and traditional beats, was killed the day after Indian police withdrew his security detail in a reported crack down on so-called VIP culture. Sidhu has been offered the protection as he’d recently, albeit unsuccessfully, ran for congress in Punjab State. The artist’s funeral service was held there earlier this week.

Sidhu’s killer(s) remain outstanding and police have not provided any suspect information. Local investigators have said they believe his death may be linked to gang rivalries.

Moose Wala had close ties to the Greater Toronto Area as he’d lived in Brampton and had attended Humber College as an international student.

His affinity for the Toronto area was strong and many of the videos he recorded featured well-known local landmarks. He was also frequently filmed wearing Toronto Raptors and Toronto Blue Jays gear.

Sidhu had seen some controversy in his five-year career. Back in 2020, police in India charged him under that country’s Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.

Sidhu Moose Wala was scheduled to perform in Mississauga at the end of July.

-with files from Kerrisa Wilson and Phil Tsekouras