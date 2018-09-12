

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The son of a man who died in a daylight stabbing in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers arrived outside a highrise apartment near Martin Grove Road and Redgrave Drive around 4:30 p.m. and found a 50-year-old man with apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics began lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim as Toronto resident Ameer Saib. Investigators say that Saib was in “some type of fight” with his son and both sustained stab wounds. A woman was also injured after trying to intervene in the dispute.

Police say that a 20-year-old man fled the scene of the stabbing in a vehicle and was located in the area of Highway 401 East and Islington Avenue. Investigators later said they were responding to a multi-vehicle collision when they located the man suffering from serious injuries.

The man was arrested by police and taken to the hospital.

Toronto resident Noah Saib has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Detectives confirmed Tuesday evening that the Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is involved in the investigation. The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police where someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.

None of the charges have been proven in court.