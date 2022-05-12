A 25-year-old man has been arrested after his mother was left critically injured in a stabbing at a home in Pickering.

Police were called to a home in the area of Valley Ridge Crescent and Thicket Crescent for a disturbance at around 8:20 a.m. on May 11.

When they arrived at the home, officers found a middle-aged woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Police said Thursday that her son was arrested at the home. He has been charged with assault by choking, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

Police did not name him.

He is being held pending a bail hearing.