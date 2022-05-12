Son charged after stabbing leaves Pickering woman with critical injuries
Thursday, May 12, 2022
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after his mother was left critically injured in a stabbing at a home in Pickering.
Police were called to a home in the area of Valley Ridge Crescent and Thicket Crescent for a disturbance at around 8:20 a.m. on May 11.
When they arrived at the home, officers found a middle-aged woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre.
Police said Thursday that her son was arrested at the home. He has been charged with assault by choking, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
Police did not name him.
He is being held pending a bail hearing.