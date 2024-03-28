Son charged with murder after parents found dead inside St. Catharines home
Police tape surrounds a house on Elma Sreet in St. Catherines after two people were found deceased inside. (Matthew Holmes/610 CKTB)
Published Thursday, March 28, 2024 4:57PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2024 4:57PM EDT
A 43-year-old man has been charged for allegedly killing his parents in St. Catharines earlier this week.
On Thursday, Niagara police arrested Sean Owens and laid two counts of first-degree murder charges against him in the deaths of Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens.
Officers were initially called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy streets, on Monday afternoon for an ambulance assist.
When they arrived, officers located Celine-Marie and Harold dead inside the residence.
The cause of their deaths has not been released. Police have also not disclosed a motive for the killings.
Meanwhile, the suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact homicide investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009462.
Anonymous information can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.