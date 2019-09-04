

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The 52-year-old son of an elderly woman who was found deceased inside a Mississauga residence on Tuesday night has been charged with second-degree murder in her death, police say.

Emergency crews were initially called to the home on Shelby Crescent near Willowbank Trail at around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Once on scene, they located an 88-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital but later died as a result of blunt force trauma, police say.

The suspect attended a local police station shortly after the incident and was taken into custody at that time.

In a news release issued on Wednesday morning, police said that he has since been charged with second-degree murder and will appear in court today.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, though police say that he was the victim’s son.

The incident is Peel Region's 17th homicide of 2019.

On Tuesday night, police described it as an “isolated and targeted incident” while speaking with CP24.