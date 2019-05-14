

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The son of an elderly woman found dead in an Oshawa apartment on Sunday has now been charged in his mother’s death.

Durham Regional Police and Oshawa Fire Services responded to an apartment building on Nonquon Road at around 7:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished but crews soon discovered a female with injuries inside the unit.

The woman, who police have now identified as 83-year-old Yvonne Mooney, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

The victim’s son, 56-year-old Timothy Mooney, was arrested a short time later.

The fire was initially believed to be suspicious but on Monday, police said the woman’s death had been ruled a homicide.

Police say the victim and her son, who has been charged with second-degree murder, lived in the same apartment.