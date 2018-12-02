

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. - Police say the son of a woman found dead in her Guelph, Ont., home four years ago has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say 61-year-old Patricia Lewis was found dead in her home in September 2014.

Police deemed the case a homicide, but have not released the cause of death.

Guelph police spokeswoman Cate Welsh says the woman's 42-year-old son was arrested on Thursday.

Police say he is facing a second-degree murder charge and he appeared in court on Thursday.