

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The 19-year-old son of a woman stabbed to death inside the city’s underground PATH system has now been charged in his mother’s murder, CTV News Toronto has learned.

In a news release issued Friday, police announced that a 19-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Toronto resident Rae Cara Carrington, who was killed in the downtown shopping centre on Wednesday night.

Carrington, a 51-year-old mother of eight, was attacked in a PATH food court, located near King and Bay streets, at around 7 p.m.

Paramedics who first responded to the scene found the victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, and despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was later pronounced dead.

One witness, identified only as Beverly, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that she was in the food court when she heard a female employee at one of the counters "screaming."

"(She was) screaming her head off, hysterically. I ran to see what was happening and I heard somebody say that somebody had come up to the counter and pulled a huge knife," she said. "I did see somebody down on the floor."

The suspect was spotted by witnesses fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

On Friday afternoon, investigators said that Duncan O’Neil Sinclair, 19, of Toronto, was arrested by Southern Georgian Bay OPP in connection with the homicide.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that Sinclair, who has been charged with first-degree murder, is the victim’s son.

Investigators have not confirmed if the suspect and victim knew one another but did say it appears Carrington was killed in a “targeted” attack.

Police did not provide the exact location of where Sinclair was arrested but thanked “citizens in Toronto and Midland” for their assistance in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the activities or whereabouts of Sinclair prior to his arrest to contact investigators.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Old City Hall.