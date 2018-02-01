

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Political newcomer Caroline Mulroney will launch a run for the leadership of the Ontario PC party in the coming days, a campaign source tells CP24.

This comes just as Christine Elliott, a former MPP, confirmed her intention to run for the leadership.

The source says Mulroney has significant support from caucus and candidates who think she is the only one who can beat Kathleen Wynne.

Mulroney obtained her undergraduate degree from Harvard and a law degree from New York University before gaining experience in public service as both a member of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and co-founder of 'The Shoebox Project,' an initiative that helps women in shelters by providing them toiletries.

Before Mulroney can officially run for the leadership, she has to get 100 signatures from people supporting her bid. Those forms are going out this evening.

Mulroney, who is the eldest child child of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, is already the nominated PC candidate for the riding of York-Simcoe.

Elliott, who represented the ridings of Whitby-Ajax and Whitby Oshawa between 2006 and 20015, made the announcement Thursday afternoon on social media.

She tweeted “I’m in,” just after 4 p.m., putting to rest speculation about her interest in a position she has sought twice before.

Elliott, who was married to federal finance minister Jim Flaherty until his death in April 2014, ran for the party's leadership for the first time in 2009 but lost the race the Tim Hudak.

She ran again in May 2014 but lost to Patrick Brown. She left politics a few months later in August .

Patrick Brown was forced to step down from his role as leader on January 25 after two women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Brown has denied any wrongdoing in both cases.