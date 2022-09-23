

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol says Canada is a natural match for boosting the production of electric vehicles.

On his one-day visit to Ottawa, the president praised Canada's natural resources and research into artificial intelligence.

He said those strengths complement his country's work in digital technology and semiconductors.

Both Canada and Korea are still working on strategies for the Asia-Pacific region, such as how to balance trade with human rights.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said finding that balance is crucial when it comes to China, so that it can't drive a wedge between countries.

Multiple Liberal ministers are headed to Seoul next month to flesh out opportunities for trade and cultural exchanges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.