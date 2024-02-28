Southbound DVP closed at Hwy 401/York Mills following serious crash
All lanes of the southbound DVP at Highway 401 and York Mills Road are closed following a collision.
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2024 12:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 28, 2024 1:09PM EST
All lanes of the southbound DVP are currently closed at Highway 401 and York Mills Road after a driver reportedly struck a wall.
The crash happened on the southbound Don Valley Parkway approaching York Mills Road.
Toronto paramedics said that a man and a woman are being transported to a trauma centre in "critical, life-threatening condition."
Motorists should expect significant delays, Toronto police said in a post on X.
More to come. This is a developing story.