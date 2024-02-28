All lanes of the southbound DVP are currently closed at Highway 401 and York Mills Road after a driver reportedly struck a wall.

The crash happened on the southbound Don Valley Parkway approaching York Mills Road.

Toronto paramedics said that a man and a woman are being transported to a trauma centre in "critical, life-threatening condition."

Motorists should expect significant delays, Toronto police said in a post on X.

More to come. This is a developing story.