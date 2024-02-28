All lanes of the southbound Don Valley Parkway have now reopened after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a serious crash.

Toronto police had previously told CP24 that the southbound Don Valley Parkway wasn't expected to reopen until around 6:30 p.m.

The collision happened on the southbound lanes of the highway approaching York Mills Road at around 12:30 p.m. and resulted in a full cosure of the southbound DVP from Highway 401 to York Mills Road throughout the afternoon.

The Highway 401 ramp onto the southbound DVP was also off limits for several hours. Drivers heading southbound on Highway 404 were redirected to the eastbound or westbound Highway 401 during the closure.

Toronto police said that they closed that portion of the DVP to do traffic reconstruction "due to extent of the (victims') injuries."

Paramedics previously said that a man and a woman were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police said the the victims are the vehicle's driver and a passenger.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.