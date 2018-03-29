

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Drivers experienced significant delays on the Don Valley Parkway this morning after a cube van fully loaded with boxes of clothing rolled over on the highway.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the DVP at Pottery Road shortly after 6 a.m.

The rollover shut down all southbound lanes for a few hours during the morning rush.

Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 one of the reasons for the extended delay was due to the fact that crews had to off-load the clothing boxes in the van before they could tow the vehicle.

"We’ve sent a police escort to the company that owns this property to escort the vehicle down so we can offload the cargo and then subsequently turn this vehicle back onto its wheels and get this roadway open," Stibbe said.

A second collision occurred in the area in the northbound lanes shortly after the southbound collision and blocked one northbound lane near Pottery Road.

"They (the collisions) aren’t directly related," Stibbe said.

"I believe it involved northbound vehicles rear-ending each other because of rubbernecking over to the southbound vehicle."

All lanes of the highway reopened at around 9 a.m.

Veteran CTV News journalist Lloyd Robertson was involved in this morning’s multi-vehicle crash and said he managed to come out of the incident “still in one piece.”

He said he was struck from behind and the impact caused his vehicle to spin out of control and hit another vehicle in front.

“The airbags came out, they worked beautifully. I was still in one piece. I got out of the car and I was able to walk away from this,” Robertson told CP24 Thursday.

“It’s a pretty bad accident, as far as accidents go.”