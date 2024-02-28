All southbound lanes on the Don Valley Parkway from Highway 401 to York Mills Road will remain closed throughout most of Wednesday evening's rush hour due to a serious collision, police say.

Const. Cindy Chung told CP24.com that the southbound Don Valley Parkway is expected to reopen at around 6:30 p.m.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the highway approaching York Mills Road on Wednesday afternoon.

It has also resulted in the closure of the Highway 401 ramp onto the southbound DVP. Drivers heading southbound on Highway 404 are also being redirected to the eastbound or westbound 401.

Toronto police said that the full closure is necessary for traffic reconstruction "due to extent of the (victims') injuries."

Paramedics said that a man and a woman were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Motorists should expect significant delays, Toronto police said in a post on X.